Closures on E.C. Row Monday overnight

Late night and early morning commuters may need to find a different route Monday and Tuesday if E.C. Row is part of their plan.

Westbound E.C. Row Expressway will be closed fully from Dougall Avenue to Dominion Boulevard from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

All westbound traffic will have to exit on Dougall Avenue. The westbound on-ramp at Dougall will also be closed.

