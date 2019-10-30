Closures on E.C. Row Monday overnight
Late night and early morning commuters may need to find a different route Monday and Tuesday if E.C. Row is part of their plan.
Westbound E.C. Row Expressway will be closed fully from Dougall Avenue to Dominion Boulevard from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
All westbound traffic will have to exit on Dougall Avenue. The westbound on-ramp at Dougall will also be closed.
