Disaster relief fund established for people displaced by Wheatley explosion

A disaster relief fund has been set up to help provide the essentials to people in Wheatley, Ont., who are still displaced after an explosion at the end of August.

The municipality of Chatham-Kent said in a news release Friday that its employment and social services division is working with the Wheatley Recovery Group — made up of the Wheatley Food Bank and Wheatley BIA — to offer a disaster relief fund.

People can apply online, and can list their needs through the form.

Seven people were sent to hospital and two buildings were destroyed in Wheatley on Aug. 26 when an explosion rocked the downtown core, about an hour after high readings of hydrogen sulphide were recorded.

Since then, people living close to the blast site have remained displaced from their homes and municipal case workers have been made available.

"We have been able to identify needs, collect and distribute goods, and connect people who don't know where to turn." said Kim Little, treasurer for Wheatley BIA, in a statement.

The municipality said as of Monday, its case managers will relocate from the Wheatley Arena to the Wheatley Village Resource Centre and Food Bank, at 108 Talbot St. E. There, they will be able to help people with housing, food and other support services.

Case managers will be available from Monday to Friday this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Evacuees can also call (519) 351-8573 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday if they need help. Anyone in need of assistance outside of those hours can call the Homeless Response Line at (519) 354-6628.