Residents near east Windsor house explosion in March still dealing with aftermath

It has been six months since a house on Aspen Lane in Forest Glade blew up, and while the site is secured with a fence it still has not been completely cleaned up.

A man has been charged with arson in the case.

Allison Sladic lives next door to the site. She says her house sustained about $100,000 in damage and is frustrated with the slow progress of the cleanup.

"I'm at a loss for words. I'm shaken up. Every day I look out the window it's a reminder," said Sladic

When the house exploded it took out the fence in the backyard of Erin and Leanne Lambros home on the other side, and melted their siding.

"Oh yeah, we had severe damage. Our entire house had to be re-sided. Our entire fence was gone. Half of their house was in our backyard, so there was shards of glass, shards of brick," said Erin.

"Well this has given us a lot of PTSD. I had to take time off of work for stress and anxiety," said Leanne.

The couple can't understand why the clean up has dragged on this long when they were given orders to cleanup and fix up their property months ago.

Debris still litters the property where a house exploded in March behind the home of Erin and Leanne Lambros. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The Lambros' and Sladic say they are plagued with rats, shunks and mosquitoes from the pool which has become a breeding ground.

But the city's deputy chief building official Rob Vani says there are two orders against the property, one to keep the pool maintained and the other to clean up the site.

Vani says they may make a decision on the pool situation in days but they still have to give the homeowner another 30 days to comply with the cleanup order before they can go in and clean it up.

But he says they typically wait for a court conviction before they exercise that move, and that could still take months.

"We decide to charge someone, generally speaking our first court appearance is between six to eight weeks before we get our first appearance in court and then typically the normal court process before there's any discussions, resolutions it could take months," said Vani, adding there's no guarantees the prosecutor will move ahead.

Vani says he can't get into specifics about whether the property owner is being cooperative but he does say they are having discussions.

A fence secures the area around the debris left by the house explosion on Aspen Lane in east Windsor's Forest Glade area in March of this year. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Ward 7 Coun. Angelo Margnani says the property owner is having trouble complying with the orders due to the arson charge in the case holding up insurance money.

"I empathize with the residents," said Margnani. "It is a concern. There are mosquitoes as a result of this," adding he wants to see the site fixed up as soon as possible.

But the Lambros' say they want the city to act soon.

"Basically it's just been a nightmare from the minute that it happened until now," said Erin Lambros.