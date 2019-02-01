Expert planner is surprise witness, will raise 'major concerns' about mega-hospital
Jennifer Keesmat spent five years as Toronto's chief city planner
Lawyers for the Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process (CAMPP) have been hinting for days at a surprise witness in their appeal against the mega-hospital plan.
That witness turns out to be Jennifer Keesmaat, an internationally-known city planner. Keesmaat spent the last five years as the chief planner in Toronto.
"Sprawling land use planning has implications," said Keesmaat in a release. "Conforming to existing policy is not suggested, it is required."
Keesmaat also ran for mayor of Toronto last October. She will act as an independent expert witness.
CAMPP lawyer Eric Gillespie talks with Tony Doucette on Windsor Morning:
Led by lawyer Eric Gillespie, CAMPP is against the City of Windsor's decision to locate the mega-hospital near County Road 42, by Windsor's airport.
Many public delegates have presented reasons why the decision is a bad one at city council meetings, but the rezoning for the $2B mega-hospital went through last summer.
CAMPP said Windsor hasn't followed its own "fundamental policies and those of the Province," and that Keesmaat's evidence will address those errors.
CAMPP presents their case to Ontario's Local Planning Appeal Tribunal this March.
