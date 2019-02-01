Expert planner is surprise witness, will raise 'major concerns' about mega-hospital

Lawyers for the Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process (CAMPP) have been hinting for days at a surprise witness in their appeal against the mega-hospital plan.

That witness turns out to be Jennifer Keesmaat, an internationally-known city planner. Keesmaat spent the last five years as the chief planner in Toronto.

"Sprawling land use planning has implications," said Keesmaat in a release. "Conforming to existing policy is not suggested, it is required."

Keesmaat also ran for mayor of Toronto last October. She will act as an independent expert witness.

CAMPP lawyer Eric Gillespie talks with Tony Doucette on Windsor Morning:

The people charged with finding a site for this region's new megahospital announced their decision in the summer of 2016. And since then, a group called CAMPP, Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process, has been fighting that decision. They think the process was flawed, and their legal action begins today. We talk to Eric Gillespie , CAMPP's Toronto lawyer 8:48

Led by lawyer Eric Gillespie, CAMPP is against the City of Windsor's decision to locate the mega-hospital near County Road 42, by Windsor's airport.

Many public delegates have presented reasons why the decision is a bad one at city council meetings, but the rezoning for the $2B mega-hospital went through last summer.

CAMPP said Windsor hasn't followed its own "fundamental policies and those of the Province," and that Keesmaat's evidence will address those errors.

CAMPP presents their case to Ontario's Local Planning Appeal Tribunal this March.