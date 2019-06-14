The Windsor Spitfires have signed Egor Afanasyev — an expected first-round draft pick in the upcoming NHL Draft in Vancouver.

The Spits acquired his rights in the blockbuster trade that sent Amherstburg native Michael DiPietro to Ottawa.

Afanasyev played this past season in a semi-professional league in Michigan.

The forward stands a towering 6'4" and weighs 210 lbs.

Afanasyev played for the Muskegeon Lumberjacks of the USHL, recording 27 goals and 62 points in 58 regular season games.

NEWS: <a href="https://twitter.com/AfanasyevE11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AfanasyevE11</a> has officially committed to the Club. Full story and video coming up. <a href="https://t.co/lNi7tBRLlc">pic.twitter.com/lNi7tBRLlc</a> —@SpitsHockey

"He's one of the most improved players in North America over the last two years," said Spitfires general manager Warren Rychel. "He's got the whole package. He's big. He plays physical. He can really shoot it and he's got the ability to finish. We're incredibly happy to welcome Egor.

The 18-year-old is a native of Moscow, Russia.

(Tony Smyth/CBC)

Afanasyev has officially committed to the OHL club with an Ontario Hockey League player and education package.