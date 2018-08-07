Landowners have requested to expand the boundary for the downtown community improvement plan.

The plan offers financial incentives for certain types of development, which is aimed at downtown revitalization, said Laura Diotte, the senior planner with the city of Windsor.

The plan aims to increase the amount of new residential and business units, and improve properties, in the core.

"If you're looking at the current boundary, it's just squaring off the exhibiting boundary," Diotte said.

The current boundary runs along the back of the property line on Caron Avenue, which she said is almost mid-block. The new boundary would go to Crawford Avenue. The city isn't concerned that this would start a precedent to continually expand the area.

"We haven't had other formal request for this kind of boundary expansion," said Diotte.

There have been 179 residential units and seven retails units proposed for downtown Windsor. Diotte said for every dollar the improvement plan is providing, there is $7.89 of private sector investment made in the core.

There's been a lot of interest in the program. Diotte said millions in new investments have been submitted to the city.

The initial fund was originally at $725,000. After approvals on investments from council, there would be a balance of $276,000 remaining.