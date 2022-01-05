Police investigate theft of exotic animals from Greenview Aviaries and Zoo

Chatham-Kent police are investigating the theft of several exotic animals from the Greenview Aviaries Park and Zoo in Morpeth.

Police said in a media release that the thefts occurred between in October and November 2021, when an unknown suspect, or suspects, forced their way into buildings on the property.

The stolen animals include:

a squirrel monkey.

a lemur.

red and lime green eclectus parrots.

two umbrella cockatoos.

The zoo is currently closed for the winter.

"In 38 seasons, nothing's been stolen," Brian Daly, one of the zoo's owners, told CBC News.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.