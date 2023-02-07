Windsor police say thieves used excavator to break into bingo hall

Windsor police say they have arrested one suspect in a break-and-enter involving a stolen excavator.

Police say two suspects allegedly used the excavator to break into a business at the 2300 block of Dougall Ave.

The business was Paradise Gaming Centre.

Police say the suspects stole the excavator over the weekend and that they used it to smash a six-metre hole in a wall of the building.

Joan Walker is a resident who lives a few doors down from Paradise Gaming Centre. She is shocked by how two suspects broke into the bingo hall and says unemployment is one of the causes of crime. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Construction crews were on site Tuesday working to repair the wall.

Police say they responded to the break around 5 a.m. on Monday.

A 42-year-old Amherstburg man has been arrested and charged with break and enter and theft over $5,000.

Police are looking for an additional suspect, a 43-year-old Windsor man.

Paradise Gaming Centre did not wish to comment on the matter.

Residents in the area said they were shocked by the oddity of the break-in.

"[It] was pretty ridiculous that they had to go that far to do it, and it's a shame that people are breaking into businesses," said Joan Walker. "It's kind of scary when it's close to home too."

The old Paradise bingo sign outside the Paradise Gaming Centre. The building was broken into by two suspects using a stolen excavator, according to Windsor police. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Walker speculated that unemployment might be part of the reason why crimes continue to occur.

"I just think that we need to have better communities, better safety, better areas to go to just feel safe," she said.

CBC News has reached out to Windsor police for further comment.

So far this year, 115 break-and-enter instances have been reported, according to Windsor police statistics.

Reports of breaking and entering incidents have dropped in recent years, from 2,133 attempts in 2018 to 1,329 in 2021.

Last year saw a slight increase, with 1,426 cases reported.