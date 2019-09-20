Ex-Kingsville, Ont. fire chief seeks appeal for sexual assault, exploitation conviction and sentence 

Former Kingsville, Ont. fire chief Bob Kissner submitted a notice of appeal Wednesday, informing the Court of Appeal for Ontario of his intentions to seek further consideration on his sexual assault and sexual exploitation convictions and sentence.

Kissner was found guilty in April on nine of 17 charges, including four counts of sexual exploitation and five counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced in August to five years in prison.

The Wednesday submission lists four grounds each for Kissner's conviction and sentencing appeals.

Among those arguments are that the trial judge relied on "generalized assumptions about human sexual behaviour" in relation to one complainant; that the trial judge "applied inconsistent scrutiny when considering the evidence against [Kissner]"; and that the trial judge "erred in principle by considering cases involving younger complainants, more serious conduct, or both."

Kissner is seeking an order allowing the conviction appeal and an acquittal on the sexual assault and exploitation charges, "or in the alternative, ordering a new trial on those charges."

He's also seeking a reduced sentence, arguing "the sentence of 60 months' incarceration is manifestly unfair and disproportionate."

Frank Addario is the principal appeal lawyer on Kissner's case, and is joined by Wesley Dutcher-Walls.