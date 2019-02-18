'Everyone is living in fear': Windsor businessman can't get food, clean water to his orphanages in Haiti

Windsor businessman Jim Scott's four orphanages in Haiti have been locked down for a week.

That means no school, no leaving the property and no food or water being delivered to the orphanages.

Haiti is bracing for violent protests to continue after more than a week of anti-government riots. Protestors are calling for the resignation of both the President and Prime Minister over mismanagement of an oil deal.

Enable Haiti, Scott's charity, helps about 900 orphans in Haiti attend school. Previously, Scott has tried to bring high school graduates to Canada to continue their studies — but his visa applications were denied.

Two of the four orphanages Scott runs are in Port-au-Prince, where most of the unrest is taking place.

"It's really affecting all of us," said Scott. "None of the kids have been able to leave the orphanages for eight days now."

The store around the corner from one of the orphanages where they get supplies, including water, was looted, leaving the orphanages with few options, even if they did leave the property.

Scott was headed to Haiti Dec. 3, 2018, but was pulled off the plane in Atlanta due to rioting. The airline sent him back home instead.

Children at the orphanage in Haiti. (Enable Haiti)

Since then, the rioting seemed to calm down, but then "things went crazy again."

"Gradually it's gotten significantly worse with each passing day," said Scott. "This past week has been the worst."

Hundreds of Canadians have fled Haiti, including 113 Quebec tourists who were stranded at a resort about 80km away from the airport — they were taken by helicopter to their plane and have since landed safely in Montreal.

Scott said the four orphanages are "hunkered down" while they wait for the civil unrest to calm.

"Everyone is living in fear," said Scott. "They're just stuck there."

Scott said this is the third outbreak of riots in the last few years. For the most part, protests began after election results were announced October 2015. The country has struggled to rebuild after deadly earthquakes in 2010 and 2018.

"It's just not safe to be there right now," said Scott. But like some missionaries, Scott's determined to get back to what he refers to as his kids.

"There's really no answer. You can't do anything. It's just a horrible situation from start to finish," said Scott.

The unrest meant a water purification system Scott was travelling with in December didn't make it to the orphanages, so the children and staff in Haiti are relying on purification tablets in their well water.

He added the well water can sometimes contain feces or cholera.

"We have drinking water, but what we're really lacking right now is food."

A food delivery before Christmas is close to running out. With no clear end to the protests, Scott is getting worried.

"It's the most helpless feeling," said Scott. "Our kids are scared to death."

There are armed guards protecting the children at all four of Scott's orphanages, but he wishes the children — ranging in age from about two and a half to 18 years old — didn't have to see what was going on.

"It's almost become commonplace for them," said Scott. "They know something bad is happening."