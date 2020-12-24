Windsor's first heritage planner dies of COVID-19 at 89

A Windsor woman who died of COVID-19 is being remembered for her legacy as the city's first heritage planner.

Evelyn Grey McLean died on Tuesday. She was 89.

In addition to being Windsor's first heritage planner, McLean was a dean and lecturer at the University of Windsor and a founder of The Friends of the Court at Mackenzie Hall.

Evelyn Grey McLean (centre) was the city's first heritage planner. (Courtesy Merry Ellen Scully)

She graduated from Assumption University with a bachelor of arts in 1958 and later earned a master of arts degree in European architecture at Wayne State University, according to her obituary.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens paid tribute to McLean in a tweet, saying she was a dedicated public servant who committed herself to preserving local heritage sites.

"Mackenzie Hall will forever be Evelyn McLean's legacy," he said.

McLean had no living relatives, according to her obituary, but leaves behind "many friends and colleagues."

Friend Barbara Snyder described her as loyal, independent, determined and creative.

Evelyn Grey McLean is shown in an undated photo. She died at The Village at St. Clair, a long-term care home with an outbreak of COVID-19. (Courtesy Merry Ellen Scully)

"As a friend, she treasured the contacts that we were, but she was content to live alone and act alone, and she did that very successfully," she said.

Snyder said she will miss McLean's imagination, which she brought to Mackenzie Hall, the historic building built by Canada's second prime minister.

Don Snyder said McLean was artistic and "indomitable."

"When she came up with a good idea, she followed it through until it was a fact, like saving Mackenzie Hall," he said.

Outbreak at Village at St. Clair

McLean was a resident of The Village at St. Clair, a long-term care home suffering a major outbreak of COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared an outbreak at the facility on Dec. 8. To date, 97 residents and 67 staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to the health unit.

According to provincial government data, 12 residents have died from COVID-19.