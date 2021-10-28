Here's what we know about Ontario's oldest European cemetery

Looking around the hundreds of crumbling and weathered headstones, Assumption Cemetery groundskeeper Vince Murphy said he recognizes the historical value of the area and takes pride in up-keeping it.

Though being a cemetery grounds manager may seem like a grim job, Murphy said he does it because he "respects the dead ... and I'm hoping that when I pass away someone pays and maintains the property that I'm at as well."

The hundreds of headstones located in the 1748-established graveyard are sandwiched between the Ambassador Bridge, Assumption Church and the University of Windsor.

Despite being the oldest European cemetery in the province — at least according to Heavenly Rest Family of Catholic Cemeteries & Crematorium — not that much is widely known about Windsor's Assumption Cemetery. Yet Murphy's job is to care for the area, by keeping the grass cut, clearing the snow and maintaining the headstones.

He said the occasional person still comes to visit, but notes that a lot of the people died years ago, so there are a number of plots that might not get visited.

WATCH: Assumption Cemetery groundskeeper talks about maintaining the area

Assumption Cemetery groundskeeper Vince Murphy has been doing the job for three years 1:08 In the last year, Murphy said they have focused on the cemetery's infrastructure, as the area is usually prone to flooding. Proper drainage was installed, along with a newly paved road path and headstone restoration work was performed. 1:08

The cemetery has been in its present location since 1859 and was moved twice. It was first founded along the Riverfront, then moved to Assumption Park and is now nestled by the bridge, beside the border crossing.

Despite its age, Assumption is still an "active" cemetery, according to Murphy. This means that although all the plots have been sold, some are unfilled.

Murphy said there are roughly 100 to 150 graves yet to be claimed. The owners of some of these spots are currently unknown and will only be revealed when the person dies.

Not only that but there's an unknown number of unmarked graves. This has happened due to worn, weathered and lost headstones, as well as the cemetery having been moved.

Assumption Cemetery is located at Huron Church Road and Wyandotte Street West. It's nestled beside the Ambassador Bridge. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Political, historical figures buried there

On a stroll through the cemetery it's evident that many of the headstones match Windsor street names — Walker, Drouillard, Parent and Ouellette.

Windsor Public Libraries local history historian Tom Vajdik said it's likely because those families were farm owners who had land in Windsor.

Many of them were also French settlers, Vajdik said.

Prominent figures such as politician Francois Baby, who was also a known slave-owner, is buried there.

The cemetery is said to be 'active.' Groundskeeper Vince Murphy says there are still unfilled plots. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

He said Windsor Public Library documented some of the burial sites and has photos of old headstones. Occasionally people come in to a local branch wanting to document their family ancestry.

The mystery of what lies in and around Assumption Cemetery piqued the interest of Ottawa resident Cindi Moynahan-Foreman.

WATCH: Blogger talks about a 1918 flu pandemic victim, other Assumption facts

Blogger finds ancestor buried in Assumption Cemetery 2:25 Cindi Moynahan-Foreman spoke with CBC's Jennifer La Grassa. She says she found that a prominent local ancestor of hers was buried in Windsor, but that he is one of the unmarked graves. 2:25

She said her father's family is from Windsor and she found out that her ancestor, Dennis Moynahan, is buried in Assumption Cemetery.

"A lot of these headstones are buried they sort of sink and go under, so to my knowledge [Dennis'] headstone has not been located," she said.

But based on her research, Moynahan-Foreman said Dennis was a prominent local figure. He went from being a school teacher to a land agent and responsible for an infantry group during a Sandwich Towne rebellion.

Moynahan-Foreman said it's important to learn, document and share stories of the past.