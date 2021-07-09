Team spirit: Windsorites cheering on England, Italy in Euro 2020

England and Italy are facing off Sunday in the championship game of the UEFA Euro 2020, an event hotly anticipated in those countries, as well as here in Windsor.

In the lead up to the final, fans of both teams have gathered Sir Richard's in Tecumseh and on Erie Street in Windsor's Via Italia to tune in to the matches and celebrate victories.

Two Windsorites who intend to be at their respective fan hubs on Sunday are Steve Hart, who is rooting for England, and Italy fan Egidio Mosca.

It's England versus Italy in Sunday's European soccer championship. We'll get a wee taste of the passion for both sides when we chat with a couple of longtime, and somewhat nervous fans. Steve Hart will be rooting for England on Sunday. Egidio Mosca will be cheering for the other side.

CBC Radio's Windsor Morning caught up the fans on Friday to chat about what a win would mean to them.

Hart said it would mean "everything," pointing out the team's decades-long drought.

"We've been starved of any type of trophy since the World Cup 1966, so it's been a long time coming," Hart said.

Italy is in a similar situation in this particular tournament, having not been a Euro winner since 1968 when the team won against Yugoslavia.

Mosca said he wasn't even born at that time.

"It would be wonderful to experience [a win] from a personal perspective. But I think for the Italian soccer fans in general, since the 2006 World Cup, there's been a bit of a lull," he said.

European soccer fans, rooting for Italy, exploded with excitement as Italy beat Spain, 4 to 2, in the Euro Cup semi-final game. (Submitted by Jacob Barker )

The tournament, which is held every four years, was postponed due to the pandemic last year, hence why it's being called the 2020 Euro.

Italy bested Spain to advance to the final, while England had a 2-1 win over Denmark.

England will get the home turf advantage. The match will be played at Wembley Stadium.