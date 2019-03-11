Windsorite says Ethiopian Airlines crash in home country is 'surreal'

Images of the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash this past weekend are numbing for one Windsorite, who was in Ethiopia to visit family and friends this past August.

On that flight, Danait Asgedom said she befriended members of the flight crew, and worries some may have died in the crash.

On Sunday, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 carried 157 passengers from Addis Ababa, headed for Nairobi, Kenya. It went down shortly after takeoff, killing everyone on board.

Of those passengers, 18 were Canadian.

Asgedom said the local Ethiopian community in Windsor is reeling, and that she is still trying to process what happened.