How the elementary, secondary school work-to-rule action affects Windsor-Essex students

Job actions by elementary and secondary school teachers in the public school system in Windsor-Essex will begin Tuesday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation and the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario have advised their members to engage in information pickets before and after schools.

Teachers and represented education workers in the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) have also been told to not:

Participate in EQAO testing or preparation.

Complete or submit Ministry of Education data reports.

Participate in school board professional activities.

Participate in unpaid staff meetings outside the regular school day.

Provide comments on provincial report cards.

Perform the work of another bargaining unit.

The GECDSB has said schools will remain open, and before/after school programs will also run as scheduled.

"The Board will do everything possible to minimize the impact of this job action, each instructional day,on students and their families," said GECDSB in a statement last week.

Scott Scantlebury, public relations officer with the GECDSB, said students and parents shouldn't expect "a lot different than what they would see any other time of the year."

"It will be for the most part business as usual," he said. "There won't be any alteration to the instructional day or to the structure of any day at schools."

Scantlebury said it's also possible the work-to-rule job action won't take effect.

"They might negotiate over the weekend and reach a settlement," he said.