More Windsor-Essex public elementary school strikes announced for February
All Lambton-Kent public elementary schools will be closed Thursday as part of same job action
There may be more strike days coming up for students at public elementary schools in Windsor.
ETFO announced Monday they are stepping up their job action plans, with one confirmed strike date already on the horizon.
If a settlement is not reached, all Greater Essex County District School Board elementary schools will be closed Wednesday Jan. 29.
All Lambton Kent elementary schools will also be closed Thursday Jan. 30 as part of the same job action.
Future strike dates of Feb. 6, affecting all 83,000 ETFO members and Feb. 7, affecting GECDSB union members were announced by the union.
ETFO also announced a one-day strike for Feb. 7 for John McGivney Children's Centres.
According to Scott Scantlebury with the GECDSB, five-day strike notice is required for each day ETFO members will be on strike. Without the five day notice, GECDSB will not make a decision on if schools will be contingently closed.
The City of Windsor confirmed the following EarlyON Child and Family Centre's would be closed, should Wednesday's strike proceed:
- Amherstburg.
- General Brock.
- Dougall.
- Harrow.
- Lakeshore Discovery.
- Margaret D. Bennie.
- Princess Elizabeth.
- Talbot Trail.
With files from Angelica Haggert
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.