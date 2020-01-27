More Windsor-Essex public elementary school strikes announced for February

There may be more strike days coming up for students at public elementary schools in Windsor.

ETFO announced Monday they are stepping up their job action plans, with one confirmed strike date already on the horizon.

If a settlement is not reached, all Greater Essex County District School Board elementary schools will be closed Wednesday Jan. 29.

All Lambton Kent elementary schools will also be closed Thursday Jan. 30 as part of the same job action.

Future strike dates of Feb. 6, affecting all 83,000 ETFO members and Feb. 7, affecting GECDSB union members were announced by the union.

ETFO also announced a one-day strike for Feb. 7 for John McGivney Children's Centres.

According to Scott Scantlebury with the GECDSB, five-day strike notice is required for each day ETFO members will be on strike. Without the five day notice, GECDSB will not make a decision on if schools will be contingently closed.

The City of Windsor confirmed the following EarlyON Child and Family Centre's would be closed, should Wednesday's strike proceed: