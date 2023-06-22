Paramedics' union, Essex County reach potential new deal

Paramedics in Windsor-Essex potentially have a new collective agreement, officials announced Thursday afternoon.

The County of Essex announced the potential four-year deal. It would be retroactive to April 1, 2022, when the service's collective agreement expired. The deal would cover Essex-Windsor EMS members, represented by CUPE Local 2974.2.

Details of the agreement have not been released pending ratification.

"Our paramedics work tirelessly on the front lines, always putting patients first, and this tentative agreement acknowledges their professionalism and hard work and the difficult nature of their jobs," said Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter.

CUPE Local 2974.2 represents more than 300 paramedics and support staff.

Union president James Jovanovic said he could not yet comment on whether the deal addressed key concerns, like wages and understaffing, that the union had raised throughout the bargaining process.

James Jovanovic. president of CUPE 2974, representing Essex-Windsor EMS, on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

But he called it "exciting" to have a potential deal to present to members.

"All I can really say is that the ratification vote is an important step in the process," he said. "Ultimately, it'll be up to our members to determine whether or not it's an acceptable deal.

"I look forward that to that opportunity to be able to present it to our members."

Jovanovic said they will be looking to schedule a ratification vote in the next two weeks.

Bargaining has been underway since March 2022, Jovanovic said.

The deal with Windsor and Essex County paramedics comes as the neighbouring paramedic service, Chatham-Kent EMS, remains on strike. That service will head to arbitration early next month to determine whether the strike will be allowed to continue.