Essex-Windsor EMS hiring 12 'doffing' assistants to help staff remove, wash PPE

Essex-Windsor EMS is hiring students and others in the health-care field to help paramedics remove their personal protective equipment (PPE), following all calls involving suspected COVID-19 cases.

The helpers are called doffing assistants, and nine are currently helping paramedics at doffing stations set up in trailers at Windsor Regional Hospital's two campuses, as well as Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington.

Essex-Windsor EMS chief Bruce Krauter said paramedics need the help because removing and cleaning PPE is a time-consuming process.

"Pre-COVID time on task for a paramedic was around an hour to do a call, from the time they got the call to the time that they transferred the patient over," he said. "We're now extending that by about an hour and a half to an hour and 45."

WATCH | Paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS go through the steps of removing personal protective equipment:

As a result of COVID-19 precautions, paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS spend approximately 15 to 20 minutes removing and cleaning personal protective equipment. 2:10

Krauter said the goal is to hire 12 new doffing assistants over the next two weeks. Eight of the current doffing assistants are paramedics in training, and will need to be replaced once they've completed EMS orientation.

According to Krauter, 80 per cent of the calls received by Essex-Windsor EMS are related to COVID-19.

Still, he said calls for other types of service are down, so paramedics are able to handle the COVID-19 calls without the need for extra staff.

The doffing trailer at the Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital where paramedics remove contaminated PPE. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"We just believe that people don't want to go to the hospital and they're holding back," said Krauter, adding that people with serious symptoms such as chest pains and shortness of breath should still call an ambulance.

The new hires will begin in June.