7 ambulances in Windsor-Essex now have blue lights instead of red

Seven Essex-Windsor EMS ambulances now have flashing blue lights, instead of red ones.

The change comes almost a year after changes to Ontario's Highway Traffic Act, which now allows ambulances and fire trucks to use blue lights. Only police vehicles were able to use them prior to the change.

"It's a small change that can make a big difference," said chief Bruce Krauter in a news release from County of Essex.

The county said that research shows blue lights are more visible during the day and night compared to red and yellow lights, which can blend in with other vehicle lights, traffic signals and signs.

"Essex-Windsor EMS places a priority on patient and paramedic safety and these blue lights work to reduce collisions involving emergency vehicles and increase visibility on incident scenes," said Krauter.

Eventually, all ambulances in the fleet will have blue lights.

Vehicles in Middlesex-London Paramedic Service were outfitted with blue lights last July.

The Highway Traffic Act has been amended to allow blue lights on Ambulances for improved visibility. You will start to see these phased in on our new trucks. Today truck #1175 is getting ready for the afternoon shift. <a href="https://twitter.com/OneFourSeven?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OneFourSeven</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LDNParamedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LDNParamedics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OAPCMedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OAPCMedia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hp_ems?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hp_ems</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NYCEMSwatch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYCEMSwatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/dyRPxjwQSd">pic.twitter.com/dyRPxjwQSd</a> —@MLPS911

The ambulances in Windsor-Essex will also have the traditional light bars replaced with in-box lights, which the county said are easier and cheaper to maintain.