Volunteers help elderly Essex residents as elevator remains broken

The lone elevator inside an Essex Orchard Park Co-operatives Homes has been broken since March 10. Nine volunteers have been offering to help residents get up and down the stairs.

The property management company Apex provided residents with a letter dated April 29. It said the part needed for the repair won't arrive until the middle of next week. The repair itself could take at least another four or five weeks — if not longer.

"I'm capable, which is good, because I want to be helpful for other people," said third floor resident Pam Pokorny.

She's lived in the co-op for almost seven years. Now that the elevator is out of service she's been helping some of her neighbours with their grocery shopping bags.

"Sometimes you want to do it yourself. You don't want to have to depend on people," she said.

There's a folding chair set up in the stairwell on some floors. Residents can take a break going up or down the stairs when they need to. Pokorny said she knows one woman on the fifth floor who can't make it down in one trip.

A folding chair is set up in the stairwell so residents can take a break going up or down the stairs. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"I always say if you're going to sit there for a little while, knock on the door and come in and I'll make you a coffee or a glass of water."

She added that not having a working elevator is doing more than just inconveniencing people.

"When you go down these stairs you don't see anybody. It's been like this for two months. It feels like you're the only one in this big building," Pokorny said, explaining that the elevator gave residents more opportunities to see one another.

She said a lot of residents in the building feel cut off socially from each other.

"My mom only comes down when she needs to," said Dave Laframboise, whose parents live in the building.

"She had a heart attack about two years ago. My dad has COPD, so he gets kind of dizzy when he goes down the stairs," Laframboise said.

His parents have lived in the building for a decade. Laframboise said he helps others with errands or carrying up groceries, "because that's the way I was raised."

Dave Laframboise says he and his two-year-old niece once got stuck in the elevator. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

One time, before there were signs up saying the elevator was out of service, he and his two-year-old niece got stuck on it.

Inside the elevator, a voice said it was out of commission. Laframboise said he pressed a button and it made a strange sound. Eventually the elevator did reach the ground floor and they were able to get off the elevator.

He said his niece was "a little freaked out but she's okay."

As he continues to help his parents, he's also taking care of their laundry, by taking their clothes from the sixth floor where they live, down to the laundry room on the first floor.

Laframboise said he will help others for as long as he needs to but hopes to see the elevator running soon.

"It would be nice to get it working again, because doing six flights of stairs everyday, up and down, doing groceries is no picnic. Laundry is no picnic either."

