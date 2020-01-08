Town of Essex looking for 12 community members to join climate adaptation team

The Town of Essex is searching for 12 community members to join a team that would work on improving the area's approach to climate change.

Dubbed the Essex Climate Adaptation Team (ECAT), the group will be comprised of both residents and stakeholders, according to Lori Chadwick, director of development services with the Town of Essex.

"We don't expect to stop climate change," said Chadwick. "What this team is going to do is help us work with the information that we have, and give us some insight on the entire municipality — what is happening out there and what can we do to solidify some of our policies to improve our operations."

The ECAT's goal, Chadwich added, is to "look ahead so that we can adapt as the climate changes down the road."

Hear more from Lori Chadwick on the CBC's Windsor Morning:

The Town of Essex is looking for people who want to do something about climate change. The town is forming the Essex Climate Adaptation Team or ECAT. Tony speaks with Lori Chadwick, director of development services of the town. 5:50

Though the team is working on recruiting potential members, Chadwick said it's still too early to tell whether the ECAT's work will lead to changes in the way Essex allows builders to develop properties.

"Until we gather than data, gather the information, take a look at all of the resources that are available from our sister agencies, such as ERCA, then we'll be able to provide ... a stronger answer on that particular topic."