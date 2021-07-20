Essex councillor says harassment accusations a 'hunt' by mayor, as council votes for sanctions

Essex town councillor Sherry Bondy says she is the victim of a "hunt" by Mayor Larry Snively — an allegation he rejects.

The town council voted in favour of sanctions against the councillor Monday night, following an investigation by the town's Integrity Commissioner Robert Swayze over alleged harassment against the municipally run electrical-utility. The probe was sparked by a complaint from the mayor.

Swayze recommended 30 days without pay for Bondy after looking into allegations she had "publicly and continuously" harassed staff with E.L.K. Energy through her social media posts, and four out of the six voting council members agreed.

"Council can take away my money but at the end of the day they're not going to stop me from representing the residents," Bondy said, adding that she wasn't surprised by the outcome, and that she'll continue to advocate for residents in her ward.

Bondy explained that her criticism of E.L.K. reflects the concerns of her constituents, who are experiencing outages and electrical flickering too often. She wants council and the utility's board to do something about it.

"Being critical of something is not harassment," she said.

According to Swayze's report, the Ward 4 Councillor violated the code of conduct for council in her treatment of staff at E.L.K. Energy as well as staff with the town itself.

The allegations pertain to a video filmed in front of E.L.K. Energy (the contents of which were not described in the report) and comments Bondy has made on social media — including a meme featuring a cartoon light bulb being led to the gallows as candles look on.

Integrity Commissioner Robert Swayze said the post above was the most "egregious" example of Sherry Bondy's social media posts ( Integrity Commissioner Robert Swayze's report)

During Monday's council meeting, Bondy said she shared the image after it had been sent to her by a friend. Her friend told her the light bulb reminded her of Bondy being silenced by old thinking.

In his report, Swayze said he rejected Bondy's claim that the light bulb character was not intended to portray an E.L.K. Energy staff member, given her history of criticism.

During Monday's presentation, he described her conduct as "inappropriate" and "disgraceful," and explained that his goal was to teach her that when you criticize experienced professionals the way Bondy wants to, you will lose them.

"Her beating up on staff must stop," Swayze said. "She could say almost anything she wants about the mayor or any other member of council, but stay away from staff."

Strained relationship

Snively stressed during Monday's council meeting that his complaint to the commissioner was in no way politically motivated and came out of concern for staff. But Bondy, who intends to run for mayor in the next election, said she's not convinced. Snively said he has no intention of running for another term.

During the meeting, Bondy referred to the mayor as a "school hall bully," describing his complaints against her as based on "lies, innuendos and his imagination."

(Jason Viau/CBC)

She added that the mayor has treated her poorly ever since she raised concerns in the 2018 municipal election that saw Snively charged under the Elections Act.

Speaking in response to the report, Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche explained that it's OK to bring opinions forward, but a line should be drawn when publicly criticizing municipal staff or any corporation the town is owner of.

Coun. Chris Vander Doelen expressed outrage that the sanctions against Bondy weren't more severe. Vander Doelen was given 60 days without pay for not complying with integrity commissioner recommendations over a tweet in which he referred to COVID-19 as the "Chinese Flu."

Swayze recommended Bondy receive a 30-day pay suspension. (Town of Essex)

During the meeting, Coun. Steve Bjorkman told Swayze he was disappointed by the report.

"I don't like the way this is presented. I don't think it's professional. I don't see a moment here where you say, here's where we breached the code of conduct."

Coun. Joe Garon said while he largely accepts the report for what it is, he didn't see a reason why there was a penalty of remuneration tied to it.

Snively, Meloche, Bowmen and Vander Doelen all voted in support of the recommendations, while Bjorkman and Garon did not. Coun. Kim Verbeek was absent. Bondy declared a conflict of interest.

Swayze's report said if Bondy's criticism of staff continues, he will recommend a 90-day pay suspension each time.