Town of Essex running alert system testing on Tuesday

The Town of Essex will be testing its Essex Alerts Emergency Notification System on Tuesday afternoon.

The system has been in place since March 19 this year and the town is checking to see if there are issues that need to be addressed before an emergency arises.

It's similar to the national alert system that warns people across Canada about impending dangers and threats.

"If there was a gas leak in a certain area we would issue an alert based on the geography of that area," said Alex Denonville, the manager of communications for the town.

He will be able to use a map and send out a message within a measured radius around where the incident is happening.

If there is a flood or a weather emergency, the town can use the system to alert residents of evacuations or areas to avoid because of damage.

The alert system functions similarly to the national alert system. People can choose how they prefer to be contacted by the township.

How to get alerts

The town is working with Everbridge, a tech communications company, to send the messages.

People can sign up on the town's website, where they will be asked to first create an account, then input their information, such as an address.

Then there is an option of which devices they may want to get notices on, including email, SMS text message and a direct phone call. Denonville said the town has also pulled up public data on home phone lines to use.

Residents can also sign up by going to the town hall or to Fire Station #1.

The town had been a part of the reverse 911 system, which was connected to land lines.

"Not everyone has a home phone these days, so we really saw a gap in terms of our emergency management," he said.