Committee to deal with train whistle complaints

The standing committee on Transportation, Environment and Public Safety will deal with a report on Essex Terminal Railway (ETR) Whistling Cessation at its Wednesday afternoon meeting.

Residents in South Walkerville have recently complained to Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie about an increase in the number of times ETR trains have been blowing their horns at level crossings in their neighbourhoods.

"It started in October of 2022 and it continues up to this day," said John West, who says the train whistles can sometimes be heard as late as 1:30 a.m. and as early as 6:00 a.m.

West is calling for a number of alternatives including a system of warning lights at crossings that eliminate the need for trains to blow horns. Trains must blow horns at crossings that don't include guard arms that come down to stop traffic when a train is approaching.

A report by Transportation Planning Senior Engineer Jeff Hagan states that to upgrade level crossings with the equipment would cost around $3 million each.

But West says there are cheaper alternatives.

"In Alaska they had the same issue. There are warning lights that show when a train approaches. Engineers do not have to use the horns, and there are the safety upgrades and various other recommendations," said West, who lives on Lorraine Street.

In January, city council passed a resolution directing administration to meet with ETR to initiate a process to request train whistling be limited and used only if absolutely necessary on lines located east of Howard Avenue and West of Walker Road.

Hagan reports that ETR officials rejected a suggestion that nighttime operations cease due to concerns it would affect their operations and revenue.

ETR also indicated that their horn volumes are regularly measured and adjusted to be as close as possible to the federally regulated minimum levels. They agreed, however, to looking into the possibility of placing horns on the underside of locomotives rather than on top to minimize the noise experienced in neighbourhoods.

The crossing at Hall Avenue is one of the crossings which would need to be upgraded so that trains would not need to blow whistles there. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Committee chair Fabio Costante said there may be some "low hanging fruit" that council could explore to mitigate some of the issues but he is not optimistic the horn blowing can be reduced without a heavy cost to the taxpayer.

"The way that the report is drafted it, it appears as though the options are somewhat limited and very expensive," said Costante.

West said he plans to make an 11-page submission to the committee.

Hagan reports that at least two crossings — Benjamin Avenue and Hall Avenue — would cost the $3 million to upgrade.

He added that "it is likely that other crossings along the corridor would need upgrades to meet the standards for whistling cessation."