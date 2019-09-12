Essex Conservative candidate in recovery following 'potential serious injury'

Essex riding Conservative party candidate Chris Lewis was discharged from hospital Wednesday, after breaking two ribs and sustaining a puncture wound as a result of a fall at his family farm Tuesday.

Richard Tapping, president of the Essex Conservative Association and Lewis's campaign manager, said the candidate is in "good spirits" and is ready to return to the campaign trail despite the "potential serious injury"

Lewis was treated at Leamington District Memorial Hospital Tuesday, where he received 22 stitches for the puncture wound.

The candidate's doctor recommended at least a week of rest, though Tapping said Lewis hopes to return to the campaign trail by Saturday.

"He's just waiting for some time to pass [and] the pain to go away, and he's ready to go back at the doors again," Tapping said.

"He's campaigning away and working away at this desk and planning out the next week or so, and he's looking forward to continuing on."

According to a Wednesday media release, Lewis has spoken with Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer to "reiterate his commitment to running in this election."

Both Essex riding Liberal candidate Audrey Festeryga and incumbent NDP MP Tracey Ramsey wished Lewis a speedy recovery.