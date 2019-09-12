Essex Conservative candidate in recovery following 'potential serious injury'
Chris Lewis fell while at his family farm, breaking two ribs and sustaining a puncture wound
Essex riding Conservative party candidate Chris Lewis was discharged from hospital Wednesday, after breaking two ribs and sustaining a puncture wound as a result of a fall at his family farm Tuesday.
Richard Tapping, president of the Essex Conservative Association and Lewis's campaign manager, said the candidate is in "good spirits" and is ready to return to the campaign trail despite the "potential serious injury"
Lewis was treated at Leamington District Memorial Hospital Tuesday, where he received 22 stitches for the puncture wound.
The candidate's doctor recommended at least a week of rest, though Tapping said Lewis hopes to return to the campaign trail by Saturday.
"He's just waiting for some time to pass [and] the pain to go away, and he's ready to go back at the doors again," Tapping said.
"He's campaigning away and working away at this desk and planning out the next week or so, and he's looking forward to continuing on."
According to a Wednesday media release, Lewis has spoken with Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer to "reiterate his commitment to running in this election."
Both Essex riding Liberal candidate Audrey Festeryga and incumbent NDP MP Tracey Ramsey wished Lewis a speedy recovery.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.