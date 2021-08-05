Essex residents furious, demand answers over 'constant' power flickers and outages

From electrical 'flickers' to full-on power outages, Essex residents say they're fed up with ongoing electricity issues. Many say it's been going on for years and they want an explanation.

Some say 'flickers' happen once a week, or as often as every other day in some cases, with the impacts ranging from the nuisance of having to reset the clocks in the house to the loss of appliances.

"It's very frustrating," explained Samantha Beaudoin, a resident of Harrow.

"Our microwave blew," she said, adding that she's also had to replace her family's modems.

I feel like we're being muzzled, you know? And we just want some answers." - Sabrina Ulch, Harrow resident

"Everything in our house is now on a surge protector power bar."

The problem was even more frustrating when her kids were home schooling online because the power outages would take the the Internet out with it.

She said she's called her provider E.L.K. Energy numerous times to ask about what's going on, but says she gets "no answers."

The 'Harrow Flicker'

E.L.K. Energy is the municipally-run electrical utility provider that services much of the area, and its supplier is Hydro One.

Harrow resident Patricia McGorman says the issue is so common that it's often referred to as the "Harrow Flicker."

"I'd like to see the town look at the system and see why that's happening," she said.

The municipally-run electrical utility E.L.K. Energy is supplied by Hydro One. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

For some time, Coun. Sherry Bondy has been pushing the company for just that, and she has called on the town council and the utility's board to take action.

It's a position that landed her in hot water.

Last month, the town's integrity commissioner Robert Swayze found Bondy violated the code of conduct for council members in her treatment of staff at E.L.K. Energy as well as staff with the town itself and recommended a 30-day pay suspension. Town council voted in favour of the recommendations.

Bondy stressed that being critical is not harassment.

Harrow resident Sabrina Ulch says Bondy was being silenced for asking tough questions.

"She ain't asking them on her behalf, she's asking them on the behalf of the residents," Ulch said.

"So when you're hushing her, you're hushing all your constituents. And now I feel like we're being muzzled, you know? And we just want some answers."

WATCH: Colchester's Russell McCandless talks about the 'life-threatening' issues caused by the regular power outages:

Russell McCandless on possible dangers 0:43 Russell McCandless, who lives in Colchester, uses a CPAP machine, which is used to help people with sleep apnea or other serious respiratory problems. The power flickers can disturb it overnight, which could have serious health implications. he says. 0:43

Impact on businesses

Not only is it tough on residents, the problem is also bad for business.

"It's getting to be a regular pain," explained Russell McCandless, the co-owner of Garfield's, a restaurant in Colchester.

"I'm seriously considering a generator because you can't afford to have outages like that all the time. When you're trying to run a business, it's very, very ineffective for cost," he said.

"When we lose power, we have no exhaust hoods. You can't run fryers without exhaust hoods. It emits too much gas — like too much bad gas you're not supposed to breathe in."

Sometimes they have to shut the kitchen down when the power goes out. In addition to that, when electricity fails, the restaurant loses its point-of-sale system, cash register system and debit card system.

The Garfield's owner has also lost two computers, two television sets and refrigeration units due to the power failures.

WATCH: Corrie Bramhall, the owner of Ginger's House of Flowers and Gifts talks about how the power disruptions impact business:

How Ginger's House of Flowers & Gifts deals with the flickers 0:36 Corrie Bramhall, the owner of Ginger's House of Flowers and Gifts in Harrow, says the coolers are most concerning when it comes to power disruptions. If the coolers aren't working, it could shorten the life of the shop's flowers, and impact what the flowers look like. 0:36

'Pain in the butt'

McCandless said he's tried calling E.L.K. energy for answers, but says, "Nobody cares."

"It's been going on for so many years, you would think they would get all those blips out of the system by now," he said.

In e-mailed statements to CBC both Hydro One and E.L.K Energy stressed that they are committed to putting customers first.

Both said that they regularly assess the condition of their system and perform regular maintenance.

The statement from E.L.K. said it understands that any loss of power can be difficult.

"E.L.K. will continue to work in partnership with Hydro One to ensure improved reliability for all out customers," the statement said.

A representative with Hydro One said that since 2017 the organization has made "significant investments to improve the service reliability and reduce the number of outages, the number of customers affected and our outage response times in the Town of Essex."

The statement points to examples of installing remote control capabilities and smart switches on the distribution lines out of the Lauzon and Kingsville Transmission Stations.

Harrow resident David Ferreira says power flickers have been the norm for as long as he can remember. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

For Harrow resident David Ferreira, this has been a consistent problem for as long as he can remember.

"It can be a pain in the butt," he said.

"I've lived in town pretty much all my life and for the longest time I just remember power outages in Harrow and they come and go."

'Like fight club'

Ulch said that she's lived in two different homes in Harrow over the last several years. The first was serviced by E.L.K. Energy, and the current one serviced by Hydro One. She said the problem has been consistent at both properties.

Coun. Sherry Bondy has been calling on Essex town council and the utility's board to address the issues being expressed by residents. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Over time, due to the power flickers, she said she's lost three XBoxes, a brand new Smart TV, a stainless stove and two fridges.

"It's disgusting that we pay for a service that is destroying our appliances and we are just basically told to not talk about it, you know," she said.

"Like fight club. Don't talk about it and just suck it up. Like, that's just the way it is. That's unacceptable."

She's looking into seeking legal counsel to see what options she might have in response to the disturbances.

McCandless and Beaudoin say it's a tough cycle to break because residents and business owners aren't left with many options.

"You want hydro, you're either going to make it on your own or you're going to turn around and you're going to have to buy it from someone," McCandless said.

Beaudoin said you have to pay your bill or you don't get your hydro.

"So you kind of have to bite the bullet and pay the bill and hope for the best."

CBC also reached out to the Town of Essex for comment, but did not hear back.