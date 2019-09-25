Ontario PPC candidate published racist, transphobic tweets

The People's Party of Canada candidate for the Essex riding responded to racist and transphobic posts published on his Twitter account earlier this spring, saying "I apologize for any remarks I made that were taken out of context and may have offended anyone."

One of the tweets, published in March of this year, said "Yellow people been working since 5am, black people up at noon. Lol."

Essex PPC candidate Bill Capes posted this tweet on March 22, 2019. (Bill Capes/Twitter)

Capes initially denied the tweets, saying it was possible someone may have hacked his account.

"I work with so many different people here," said Capes. "There's no way I would make ... no way I would stand beside a statement like that."

Capes later confirmed the existence of the tweets in a separate interview with CBC News.

"I looked back through my old files and I did the see the tweet," Capes said. "I understand the context that was there."

Capes did not provide details regarding the context of the tweets.

This tweet, posted in March of 2019, is part of a conversation about gender identity. (Bill Capes/Twitter)

Other tweets made reference to "Mother Nature" ruling on gender identity, a Somalian janitor with "no language" and being a "proud white dude hiding in plain sight in a hijab."

Executive director of WETrans Support Jayce Carver said she doesn't understand why cisgender people care so much about how transgender people identify themselves.

"I'm exhausted by [this]," said Carver. "Transgender continually have to defend who we are, as people. Being trans doesn't affect cisgender people, other than having to learn a couple new pronouns."

Carver said she wishes cisgender people would come at the topic with more empathy.

This tweet, also posted March of 2019, is part of a conversation about white people wearing hijabs. (Bill Capes/Twitter)

"Any conversation, good or bad, I think we can learn a lot from the dialogue," said Carver. "Sometimes it takes comments like this [tweet] to start the conversation."

Capes said he doesn't agree with racism in "any way, shape or form."

"I will defend anyone of a different race than myself that's reflected by a cheap stereotype," he said. "That's not right. That's the cheapest form of racism. I disagree with it 100 per cent."

This tweet, also posted March of 2019, is part of a conversation about U.S. President Donald Trump.

Capes is not the first local candidate to admit to making discriminatory comments.

Windsor West Green Party candidate Quinn Hunt previously apologized for having "said and done racist, sexist and homophobic things."

CBC News has reached out to People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, but has yet to receive comment.