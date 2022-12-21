Essex Powerlines customers are getting a small rebate on their bills. Here's why

Essex Powerlines is paying out more than $453,000 in rebates after customers were slightly overcharged due to a billing error.

Residential customers are set to receive a discount of $13.32 on an upcoming bill, according to an agreement between the utility and the Ontario Energy Board, the provincial regulator for electricity and natural gas.

The utility serves about 31,000 customers in Essex County, the vast majority of whom are residential.

The billing error took place over a period of about 3.5 years. Essex Powerlines said the problem was the way its billing system prorated a fixed daily charge on a monthly basis.

"In the translation from monthly to daily charge, the daily charge was calculated on the basis of there being 30 days in every month (or 360 days in a year) but billed customers 365 days a year, leading to an overcharge of each customer," says an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance agreement accepted by the regulator on Wednesday.

In addition to providing the rebates, Essex Powerlines has agreed to pay an administrative penalty of $5,000.

The utility self-reported the issue to the regulator, which had identified a similar billing issue with another distributor.

Customers will get the same rebate regardless of whether they were clients of Essex Powerlines for the entire affected period or not.

The agreement states that the rebates will be applied to bills within 90 days.