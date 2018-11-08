Essex pot shop raided after OPP execute search warrant

Four people were arrested after OPP raided Hemp Healthy Farmacy in Essex.

Officers executed a search warrant Tuesday under the federal Cannabis Act at a "commercial location" on Talbot Street North in the Town of Essex.

OPP say they seized a quantity of cash, cannabis and edibles.

A 36-year-old man, a 25-year-old women and two 20-year-old women were arrested at the scene. All four are charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

They have since been released with a promise to appear in court on Dec. 17.