Essex pot shop raided after OPP execute search warrant
Four people have been arrested and charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.
Four people were arrested after OPP raided Hemp Healthy Farmacy in Essex.
Officers executed a search warrant Tuesday under the federal Cannabis Act at a "commercial location" on Talbot Street North in the Town of Essex.
OPP say they seized a quantity of cash, cannabis and edibles.
A 36-year-old man, a 25-year-old women and two 20-year-old women were arrested at the scene. All four are charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.
They have since been released with a promise to appear in court on Dec. 17.