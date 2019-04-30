No working elevator for weeks in Essex apartment with many seniors

Dolph Drouillard has been getting lots of exercise at Orchard Park Co-operatives Home, but not by choice.

With a pacemaker in his heart, he's had to take the stairs to his fifth-floor home since the elevator broke down in March.

"Sometimes I make 10 trips in one day," said Drouillard, who has survived more than 20 strokes and also being struck by lightning once.

Drouillard's daughter, Denise Hawkins, is also taking care of her mother, who has trouble going up and down the stairs. Instead, the elderly woman has moved into her daughter's home, where she sleeps on a bed in the living room.

"Just one of those things, but it's gotta get fixed somehow," said Hawkins. "Most of the residents in there are seniors."

Denise Hawkins' mother moved out and is now sleeping in Hawkins' living room because she has early dementia and also has trouble using the stairs. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

While the property management company, Apex, has sent a letter warning residents about potential noise from the construction workers fixing the elevator, Drouillard said he hasn't seen workers or heard even a peep.

Not the first time

This isn't the first time the elevator has broken down and left its residents in a lurch. Last time it was out for five weeks. This time, the elevator needs a new hydraulic cylinder, which would cost at least 100,000.

Coun. Joe Garon said there are lots of parties involved.

Apex also had to get multiple quotes before they can move forward with the process, according to Garon, along with securing funds from an external source because the co-op doesn't have enough.

"It's just something that they can't control," said Garon.

"They've ordered the part, they've ordered the fix, and now they're at the mercy of the company that's going to do it."

The apartment building has six floors. Drouillard lives on the fifth while Trish Perkins' mother lives on the sixth floor. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Thyssen Krupp, the company putting together a crew for the repair, was originally supposed to start work on April 29.

In a letter to residents dated April 29, Apex said the part needed for the repair won't arrive until the middle of next week.

"When questioning the elevator company on the change to the delivery date, they noted that they were at the mercy of the manufacturer of the part unfortunately," the letter reads.

Garon said he's been told the repair will be complete in another four to five weeks, but said there could be new things that arise and push it back further.

Trish Perkins' mother cannot leave her home without a working elevator because of her severe dementia and seizures. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The wait has been frustrating for Trish Perkins, whose mother has severe dementia and experiences seizures.

She said the doctor is worried that her mother would lose her social skills being "locked in that apartment."

But she doesn't blame Apex, as it has been paying for patient transport so her mother can get to her appointments.

However, if there is an emergency situation, Perkins said it will be difficult for her mother to escape without a working elevator.

"Basically all I can do is take her out on the balcony if there was a fire, close the doors and wait for them to come and get her."