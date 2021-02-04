1 person sent to hospital following crash in Essex: OPP
One person has been sent to hospital following a crash early Thursday morning in Essex, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
One driver has been charged, say police
Around 6: 45 a.m. Thursday, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road 8. One of the drivers was transported to hospital with injuries.
Following an investigation, the OPP charged a 22-year-old from Essex with not turning safely under the Highway Traffic Act.
