Essex County OPP searching for assault suspect

Essex County OPP are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.

OPP released a sketch of the man they're searching for

CBC News ·
OPP have released this sketch of a suspect in an alleged assault. (OPP)

Police say the victim was assaulted Friday on the front lawn of his Harrow home on Munger Avenue.

The man was giving the suspect directions between 4 p.m and 4:30 p.m. when it happened. 

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25-years-old, approximately 6 ft tall having short dark hair and a short dark beard and matching moustache. He was wearing a zip up hoodie with the hood down and baggy knee length shorts.

Police ask anyone who recognizes this man contact them immediately to assist in identifying this suspect.  

