Essex County OPP searching for assault suspect

Essex County OPP are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.

Police say the victim was assaulted Friday on the front lawn of his Harrow home on Munger Avenue.

The man was giving the suspect directions between 4 p.m and 4:30 p.m. when it happened.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25-years-old, approximately 6 ft tall having short dark hair and a short dark beard and matching moustache. He was wearing a zip up hoodie with the hood down and baggy knee length shorts.

Police ask anyone who recognizes this man contact them immediately to assist in identifying this suspect.

