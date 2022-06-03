Two teens involved in Essex airsoft gun incident at youth dance enter diversion program, says OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex say they've "diverted" two teens who were allegedly involved in an incident with an airsoft gun at a youth dance hosted by a volunteer organization.

Last month, police said they were called to the Essex Sports Complex just after 9 p.m. with reports of someone bringing a weapon to the dance, which was attended by about 200 youth in grades five to eight.

Responding officers located the youth, they said at the time.

OPP said one youth had brought an airsoft gun — which fires plastic pellets — to the dance.

On Thursday police said the two 13-year-olds, who cannot be identified due to their age, were "diverted" as part of the Pre-Charge Diversion Program, under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the program is a community partnership with police, as a way to hold young people accountable. Victims and the community is involved in the process, with a goal of reducing crime among kids.

