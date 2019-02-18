'Now is the time': Essex MP wants to pressure government, champion Windsor-Essex

As a former auto line worker who went through layoffs, Essex MP Tracey Ramsey said she knows what 1,500 Fiat Chrysler employees were feeling yesterday.

"It's difficult to explain to people how that feels," said Ramsey. "Even if you know that it's coming, it's extremely difficult."

Ramsey said hearing the news was "devastating" but that it's "disappointing to hear our local politicians jumping on the bandwagon of 'they're giving up.'"

"It's been frustrating to see the government not fight for Oshawa. These things aren't connected but when you see these huge chunks of jobs leaving our region, we need to pressure the government to act," said Ramsey.

Brain Masse, NDP MP and auto critic is in Brampton Friday to hold an event at the FCA plant there, hoping to gain support to include the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid in the $300 million in purchase incentives it was excluded from. The Pacifica is one of the vehicles made at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Ramsey wants to see the decision to exclude the Pacifica be reveresed.

"It's full of opportunity," said Ramsey. "Now is the time."

WATCH CBC News spoke to an FCA midnights employee as he ended his shift Friday morning:

Rod Drouillard has worked on the midnight shift for a long time. What happens next for him? 0:24

As a former auto worker, Ramsey said FCA employees would have to lean on each other to get through what will be a difficult road ahead.

"They're so proud of what they contribute to make that vehicle strong, the quality and production levels that they have," said Ramsey. "They're extremely proud of the work that they do."

Ramsey called the Windsor workforce "world class" and said she knew the leadership of Local 444 would do everything they can.

"I'm hopeful."

WATCH Windsor's mayor Drew Dilkens reacts Thursday to the layoff announcement:

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the city and FCA will work with employees to help find work. 0:54

Ministers Patty Hajdu and Navdeep Bains will be in Windsor Friday, to show support for autoworkers.

"The first step for us is to meet with the workers, to meet with the corporation and find out what measures we could use to retain those jobs here in Windsor," said Hajdu. "If that's not possible, to make sure people have the support they need."