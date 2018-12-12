Essex mayor says no to private pot shops, while Leamington mayor cites economic benefits

Essex mayor Larry Snively does not support having private retail marijuana stores in his town. But for Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald, their potential economic benefits can not be ignored.

The two town councils have yet to decide if they want to opt in or out of having retail cannabis stores open up.

However, the Town of Tecumseh and the Town of Lakeshore decided to opt out Tuesday.

Essex mayor says 'no' to private pot shops

Snively said he's concerned about about potential increases in impaired driving occurrences after the October legalization, and allowing private retail stores can possibly "open up an avenue where there could be more destruction on the roads due to this drug."

However, he believes council will ultimately allow the shops.

"I've got to respect the outcome from the rest of council, but to me, I will not support retail shops in our town," said Snively.

Larry Snively says he expects the Town of Essex to make a decision in early January. (Town of Essex)

But the Town of Essex mayor said he wouldn't "close the door" on his stance and would be open to changing it after learning about how other municipalities which allow private pot shops have been affected.

Snively will be meeting with "senior government officials this week" to discuss the topic further, but wouldn't tell CBC News who they are. He said a final decision from Essex town council is expected in early January.

Cannabis 'a big economic driver,' says Leamington mayor

But for people who live in Leamington, a decision from their town council will be made sooner.

Hilda MacDonald, mayor for the municipality, said council will announce the decision during Monday's meeting. She added it's a "little early" to say which way council will lean.

Hilda MacDonald says Leamington town council will decide whether to opt in or out Monday evening. (Ken Lund/Wikimedia Commons)

"We have to take into consideration this is a big economic driver in our community," said MacDonald, who said she doesn't want to reveal her personal stance ahead of Monday's meeting.

"Greenhouse and cannabis are leading industry sectors, which sets us apart from the rest of the communities in the county."

Municipalities across Ontario have until Jan. 22 to opt out of having retail stores. They can opt back in at any time.