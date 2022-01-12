Essex Mayor Larry Snively resigns

In a letter addressed to town residents, town council, and the municipal clerk Essex Mayor Larry Snively resigned from his position, effective today.

"I wish to note that while this decision is being made with regret I have made the decision both freely and voluntarily," he said in the letter.

Last week Snively pleaded guilty to "procuring" ineligible voters to cast ballots during the Ontario town's October 2018 municipal election. Snively was fined $10,000 plus applicable costs, and has 180 days to pay.

Snively won the 2018 mayoral race by 117 votes, with 2,261 ballots cast in his favour, according to the official results. Runner-up Ron Rogers, among four mayoral candidates, secured 2,144 votes.

However, days after the election, Essex OPP began investigation after the Town of Essex received two official complaints of proxy ballots being signed without the consent of the electors.

Last May, Essex council agreed to tighten its proxy rules, which allows one person to vote on behalf of another, in response to the allegations against Snively.

Friday in a media release, Snively told Essex council he intended to serve out the remainder of his term, but won't run in the 2022 municipal election.

CBC News reached out to Snively, he had no comment.