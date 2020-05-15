Homelessness looming for Essex man forced from 'hazardous' mouldy apartment two months ago

An Essex man who was forced from his apartment in late February after it was deemed a health hazard by the town is now living in a small camper — perhaps the last step before ending up on the street.

In March, CBC News reported that 70-year-old John Kobelnak, one of three tenants at 18 Talbot Street North, was living in an apartment building which contained black mould and caved-in ceilings.

The town issued an order to the building's owner — Kobelnak's landlord — on Feb. 24, requiring him to make appropriate fixes to the building within 30 days. But according to Kobelnak, who was still allowed to enter the apartment on occasion, that never happened.

"We're out today. No exceptions. Gone," said Kobelnak, recalling the words of town officials on May 5. He was told he would no longer be allowed to enter the apartment for any reason.

He also spent about $1,000 to pay for movers and a storage unit. Meanwhile, he was spending his nights sleeping in his small, covered mobility scooter.

His fear of living on the street was relieved, at least temporarily, by the owner of Schinkels' Meat Market which sits directly beside 18 Talbot Street North.

Kobelnak's original plan after he was ordered out of his apartment was to park his mobility scooter in the Schinkels' Meat Market parking lot and sleep there. That changed when Greg Schinkel offered up his camper. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"I've known John for a while. John's done some work for me," said Greg Schinkel. "I know he was having issues with the landlord and the town kicked him out and he was just needing a place."

Kobelnak visited the shop on May 5 asking if he could use some space in the meat market's parking lot. His plan was to keep his scooter there, so he could continue sleeping in it.

Instead, Schinkel offered up his small camper, so Kobelnak wouldn't have to sleep in his vehicle.

"I felt bad for John. I had the means to help him out and I decided to do that."

Challenges of living in a camper

Kobelnak's current living space is comparable in size to the average home's porch. The camper is about 20 feet long and seven feet wide. And he says he hears everything — from the sounds of pouring rain to people having arguments nearby.

"I hear all the noise so it's hard. It's really hard to get sleep at night if you're not used to the noise and the fights and everything else," said Kobelnak, adding he hasn't been able to cook too often since storing large amounts of food in the camper is a challenge.

This is the entirety of Kobelnak's current living space. He says it's better than being out on the street, but dealing with loud noise and chilly weather can be a problem. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"I buy eggs, some bacon, my bread and butter...and I eat a bit of homemade soup. But that's about all I eat right now."

"A couple of nights that I was out here, it was bloody cold. It was minus two, minus three. It wasn't the warmest night. But thank God, I got propane tanks. I brought them over and put on the heat a bit to keep the chill down."

On top of all this, Kobelnak has been adjusting to less time with his cat, Clyde, which he describes as his own child.

"[Clyde] does not like the trailer. He comes in long enough to eat. Then, he's right out the door," said Kobelnak.

Greg Schinkel, owner of Schinkels' Meat Market which sits directly beside the apartment where Kobelnak used to live, said the 70-year-old is a longtime customer and friend. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Regardless of the challenges, Kobelnak is thankful for Schinkel's camper, effectively keeping him off the street for the time being. "Mr. Shinkel has really shown me support," he said. "I could never give him enough gratitude for what he's done for me because it wouldn't be enough."

Few options remain to avoid living on the street

Kobelnak's time inside the camper may not last much longer. Schinkel plans to resurface the parking lot, with the work starting as early as June. That means all vehicles, including the camper, will be forced off the lot.

"I'm sure there's going to be a couple of weeks where we aren't even able to park our own cars in here, let alone John's camper,'' said Schinkel. "Hopefully, somebody else has a spot [for him]."

"Better yet, it would be nice for him to find an apartment and not live in a camper. John needs to get a home. That's not a home. That's a temporary residence. Hopefully, he finds a home soon."

Debbie Cercone, Windsor's executive director of housing and children's services, says the wait list for affordable housing can last for years and Kobelnak's last option may be to seek emergency shelter. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

But finding that new place to call home won't be easy.

"We're close to 6,000 people in Windsor and Essex County who are waiting for affordable housing," said Debbie Cercone, the executive director of housing and children's services for the City of Windsor. "Wait times can vary and, in some circumstances. they can be years in order to get into certain properties."

"If anybody is in need of emergency housing, we do have emergency shelters that are located in the city of Windsor and individuals could call those shelters and be provided with emergency accommodations at those properties."

CBC News reached out to officials with the Town of Essex, but did not receive a response before publication.

CBC News also tried to contact the owner of Kobelnak's building, without success.