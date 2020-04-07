Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment deployed as part of Canadian Forces COVID-19 response

Soldiers with the The Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment were deployed on Monday to Canadian Forces Base Borden in Ontario as part of the Canadian Armed Forces' Operation LASER response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Master Warrant Officer Fergus O'Connor said approximately 30 troops have been deployed to take part in a 400-person territorial task group "in order to respond to any request for assistance that may come from provincial governments or municipal governments."

More than 200 other soldiers with the regiment are still on standby.

"The soldiers that are deploying are going to be taking part in a 32-brigade territorial battle group," O'Connor said. "That battle group has assembled before in order to practise domestic response exercises in the local area, in southern Ontario and in northern Ontario as well."

They're here to support Canada. They're here to support Canadians. - Fergus O'Connor, Master Warrant Officer and Alpha Company Sergeant, Essex and Kent Scottish

According to the Department of National Defence's website, Operation LASER is a four-phase response to a pandemic of an "influenza-like disease."

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance activated phase on March 2, later activating phase 3 on March 13.

"[Vance] was very clear that our first priority is to protect the force," O'Connor said, adding that the entire Armed Forces, including reservists, were previously ordered to shelter in place and stay healthy "so we are able to deploy if called upon to do so."

O'Connor explained that his soldiers have received tabletop exercise training, as well as live training, "for responses much like the one that we're doing right now."

He added that those deployed won't carry weapons. However, the group will have heavy equipment and engineer assets on standby, as well as military health-care professionals and equipment.

"They're here to support Canada. They're here to support Canadians," he said. "And they're here to build confidence that the Canadian Armed Forces, in concert with municipal and provincial authorities, are doing everything we can and putting our best foot forward to fight COVID-19."

'We can absolutely do our best to help protect Canadians'

Reservists, like Lt. Adam El-Batal, said they were quick to heed the call when Vance initially called on soldiers to take precautions against COVID-19.

"I thought it was a good precaution to take, making sure that the Canadian Forces stay healthy," El-Batal said, adding that he's happy to be able to respond to something like COVID-19. "That way when we do get called to respond to a crisis like this that we are able to do so."

WATCH | Here's what Essex and Kent Scottish reserve troops have to say about their deployment:

Approximately 30 troops with the Essex and Kent Scottish primary reserve infantry regiment have been deployed to CFB Borden to assist in the Canadian Armed Forces' COVID-19 response. 1:01

El-Batal said he's confident that the training he's undergone will help him stay sharp.

"In basic training, we go through chemical, biological, radiation, nuclear warfare training," he said." We have good [personal protective equipment] to protect us, and we have good precautionary measures such as social distancing to make sure that we're all healthy and ready to carry out our missions."

Adam El-Batal is a lieutenant with the Essex and Kent Scottish. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Cpl. Devin Caron echoed El-Batal's comments about preparedness, saying he felt "very confident in the training I've received from my peers."

"I firmly believe that with the training that we get and lessons that we receive, we can absolutely do our best to help protect Canadians and to help in their time of need," he said.

Lance Tofflemire is a private with the Essex and Kent Scottish. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Pte. Lance Tofflemire said he's looking forward "to what the next few months hold."

"Just having the opportunity makes me feel amazing," Tofflemire said.