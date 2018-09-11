Skip to Main Content
Crews battle Essex house fire closing section of County Road 12

Crews battle Essex house fire closing section of County Road 12

There was a house fire in Essex early Tuesday morning.

OPP had closed the road for about one hour

CBC News ·
OPP closed a section of the road for about one hour as crews battled the blaze. (CBC)

There was a house fire in Essex early Tuesday morning.

OPP say it happened on County Road 12 between Batten and Mole roads.

The road was closed for about an hour as the town fire department was battling the blaze. 

Essex Fire & rescue and OPP were at the scene of the blaze Tuesday morning. (Essex Fire & Rescue/Twitter)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us