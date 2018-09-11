Crews battle Essex house fire closing section of County Road 12
There was a house fire in Essex early Tuesday morning.
OPP had closed the road for about one hour
OPP say it happened on County Road 12 between Batten and Mole roads.
The road was closed for about an hour as the town fire department was battling the blaze.
CLEARED: STRUCTURE FIRE: County Rd 12 between Batten Rd and Mole Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Essex?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Essex</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Windsor</a> - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> is now clear from scene. ^kw—@OPP_COMM_WR