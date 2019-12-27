Only in Essex County: Golfer hits his second December hole-in-one

Golfer Jeff Young seems to need two specific things for a hole-in-one: His best friend by his side and a December tee-time.

Young managed to sink his tee-shot on hole 16 of Belleview Golf Course in Essex County, a 103-yard Par 3 — an impressive accomplishment made possible by a mild start to winter in Windsor-Essex region.

Jeff Young and Paul Beaulieu celebrate Young's hole-in-one on Dec. 27 at Belleview Golf Club. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

It's also his second hole-in-one, both happening while playing in December — in Canada.

"To think that my only two holes-in-one were in December, freezing golf, lucky to even have a golf course open," said Young. "Well, welcome to Windsor and Essex County."

'Felt so lucky' to golf in Winter

Young's golf partner Paul Beaulieu, who has been by Young's side for both aces, described it as an incredible moment for a talented golfer.

"[Young] used a gap wedge, one bounce and in — a hole-in-one today," said Beaulieu with a big grin, standing on the course wearing a toque to keep warm in the six-degree weather.

Double digit highs have broken records in Windsor, allowing golfers to squeeze in a few extra rounds beyond expectations for the traditionally balmy tip of southwestern Ontario.

"It's absolutely unbelievable, I felt so lucky to even go golfing with my best friend," said Young.

A second December hole-in-one

Young excitedly rattled off the odds of an ace when asked how he felt about his accomplishment, citing Golf Digest numbers that put the odds of a hole-in-one by an amateur golfer at 12,500 to one.

Then he explained this was his second hole-in-one, both sunk during December rounds on Essex County golf courses.

Jeff Young chips onto the green on Dec. 27 as he ends the round after hitting a hole-in-one. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"It's funny because a couple years ago at Fox Glen Golf Club, it was December with a windchill factor of below freezing, and the same thing happened," Young said.

Snow-free greens good for business

One of the luckiest parts of his day might not even have been the shot. The course was so busy on Dec. 27 that getting a tee-time on a packed course.

"When we arrived here shortly before 9 a.m., they said there were no tee-times available. But luckily for us, they were able to join us with a twosome," said Young.

A mild start to winter has kept the Belleview Golf Club in Essex County open late this year. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

By mid-morning, it was impossible to find a way onto the course, with all the tee-off times booked. Good news for the course, which opened late this year because of a tough spring.

"It's been awesome," said Pauline Malott, general manager of Belleview Golf Club.

Malott spent most of the morning juggling the phones while golfers tried to get in a final round of the decade.

She said it's not extremely rare to be open this late in the year, but added that it helps when the family-run business can push the length of the season.