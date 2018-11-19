Skip to Main Content
Essex County school buses not running because of fog

Essex County school buses not running because of fog

Heavy fog has led to bus cancellations in Essex County.

Buses are on the roads in Windsor, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

CBC News ·
School buses are not running in Essex County this morning. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

School buses in Essex County are not running Monday morning because of patches of thick fog.

Schools are open, should parents opt to drive their children, and bus service will be provided as usual this afternoon.

Buses in the City of Windsor are running this morning. School buses in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are also running.

As of 6:50 a.m., a fog advisory for Windsor and Essex County is in effect by Environment Canada.

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|