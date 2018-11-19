Essex County school buses not running because of fog

School buses in Essex County are not running Monday morning because of patches of thick fog.

Schools are open, should parents opt to drive their children, and bus service will be provided as usual this afternoon.

Buses in the City of Windsor are running this morning. School buses in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are also running.

As of 6:50 a.m., a fog advisory for Windsor and Essex County is in effect by Environment Canada.

