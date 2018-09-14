Skip to Main Content
Essex County school buses not running because of fog

Heavy fog has led to bus cancellations in Essex County.

Buses are on the roads in Windsor, Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton

School buses are not running in Essex this morning. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

School buses in Essex County are not running Friday morning because of patches of thick fog.

Schools are open, should parents opt to drive their children. Bus service will be provided as usual this afternoon. 

Buses in the City of Windsor are are running this morning. 

School buses in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are also running. 

