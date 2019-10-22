CBC projects: Essex elects Chris Lewis

CBC projects victory for Chris Lewis for the Conservative Party in the Essex riding Monday night, beating NDP candidate Tracey Ramsey by approximately 2,300 votes.

With 45.3 per cent of the polls reporting, Lewis had taken about 41.9 per cent of the vote, compared to 34.9 per cent for Tracey Ramsey.

During the federal campaign, party leader Andrew Scheer visited the region once, with a stop only in Essex.

In the 2015 election, Essex elected NDP first-time candidate Tracey Ramsey with 41 per cent of the vote. She beat Jeff Watson of the Conservative Party, who had held the seat since 2004.

Essex is comprised of the towns of Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville and LaSalle, as well as the Town of Lakeshore west of Rochester Townline Road.