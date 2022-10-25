Here's who'll serve on councils in Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia

Amherstburg

Former councillor Michael Prue will serve as mayor. He was elected with 3,488 votes, nearly 2,000 more than the nearest challenger.

Chris Gibb has been elected deputy mayor. Five councillors have been elected: Molly Allaire, Peter Courtney, Linden Crain, Donald McArthur and Diane Pouget.

Tecumseh

Gary McNamara was acclaimed as mayor in Tecumseh, as was deputy mayor Joe Bachetti.

Alicia Higgison was elected in Ward 1, and James Dorner in Ward 2. Incumbent Rick Tonial was elected in Ward 3, Brian Houston was acclaimed in Ward 4, and incumbent Tania Jobin was elected in Ward 5.

Town of Essex

In Essex, Sherry Bondy was elected as mayor, defeating Richard Meloche, who was appointed following the resignation of Larry Snively in January.

Bondy has served as an Essex town councillor, and also works as a resource assistant with the Essex County Library. She earned 3,794 votes compared to Meloche's 3,211.

Rob Shepley was elected deputy mayor. Joe Garon and Katie McGuire-Blais will represent Ward 1. Brad Allard and Jason Matyi will represent Ward 3 after defeating incumbent Chris Vander Doelen. Rodney Hammond will represent Ward 4, and Kim Verbeek was acclaimed in Ward 2.

Lakeshore

Lakeshore saw an upset, with Tracey Bailey unseating longtime mayor Tom Bain.

Bain was mayor since 2006. Bailey served the last term as the municipality's deputy mayor.

Kirk Walstedt is the new deputy mayor, while Ryan McNamara, Paddy Byrne, Kelsey Santarossa, John Kerr, Ian Ruston and Larissa Vogler will round out the council.

LaSalle

Crystal Meloche has been acclaimed as LaSalle's first-ever female mayor, and Michael Akpata has been acclaimed as the town's deputy mayor. Terry Burns, Mark Carrick, Sue Desjarlais, Jeff Renaud and Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo will also serve for the next term.

Leamington

Hilda MacDonald will continue as Leamington's mayor, earning about 1,300 more votes than nearest challenger Jimmy Simoni. Deputy Mayor Larry Verbeke was also re-elected.

Anthony Abraham, Bill Dunn, Heather Latam, Paul Tiessen and Tim Wilkinson will also serve as council members for the upcoming term.

Kingsville

Dennis Rogers has been elected mayor after incumbent Nelson Santos vacated the seat for another job. Kimberly DeYong has been elected deputy mayor, unseating incumbent Gord Queen.

Councillors Tony Gaffan, Larry Patterson, Thomas Neufeld have been re-elected and Debby Jarvis-Chausse and Sheri Lowrie have been newly elected.

Chatham-Kent

Darrin Canniff won handily in Chatham-Kent with 17,981 votes, or 75.13 per cent, over the next challenger.

Other councillors include Melissa Harrigan and Lauren Anderson (west Kent), Anthony Ceccacci, Trevor Thompson and Ryan Doyle (south Kent), Steve Pinsonneault and John Wright (east Kent), Jamie McGrail and Rhonda Jubenville (north Kent). Brock McGregor, Michael Bondy, Conor Allin, Marjorie Crew, Alysson Storey, and Amy Finn will represent Chatham.

Aaron Hall and Carmen McGregor were acclaimed in Wallaceburg.

Sarnia

Mike Bradley will serve another term as mayor, earning 12,561 votes to Nathan Colquhoun's 8,608.

Bill Dennis, Chrissy McRoberts, Brian White and Dave Boushy will be city/county councillors, while Adam Kilner, George Vandenberg, Terry Burrell and Anne Marie Gillis will serve on city council.