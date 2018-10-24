Essex County drug stores using VR to distract patients from dreaded flu shots

Drug stores in Essex County are using a new tool to help patients overcome their fears of getting the flu shot — a virtual reality headset.

"You slide them on. It's got little images. Puppies or whatever else. I like the dolphins the best," said pharmacist Tim Brady of Brady's Drug Store, which has two locations in Essex and Belle River.

"It's not revolutionary. There's no scientific principle behind it. We're just trying to take technology that's available to anybody and hopefully use it in a way that's going to increase health outcomes."

He said immunization rates have increased in pharmacies across Ontario after the implementation of virtual reality.

"It's important to get a flu shot every year, not only for your own health, but for the health of those around you. People such as older adults, infants ... will have a smaller chance of catching the flu if we all get the shot."

He adds the virtual distraction is mainly geared toward kids, but adults have been getting more of a thrill out of the experience.

Rob's Whole Health Pharmacy in LaSalle has also implemented virtual reality as well.

WATCH: Tap to the player below to see the VR headset in action.