Coun. Steve Bjorkman named interim deputy mayor of Essex

The Town of Essex has named Steve Bjorkman as its interim deputy mayor.

The ward 3 councillor was appointed during a council meeting on Monday evening. The position was vacated after deputy mayor Richard Meloche was appointed to replace Larry Snively earlier this month.

Snively resigned after being convicted of "procuring" ineligible voters to cast ballots during the town's October 2018 municipal election.

Bjorkman, along with Meloche, will be filling their roles until the municipal election this fall.

At Monday's meeting, council first voted to fill the deputy mayor vacancy with a member of council. They then took nominations for the position. Bjorkman, along with Coun. Sherry Bondy and Coun. Morley Bowman, were nominated, though Bowman did not accept the nomination.

Bjorkman and Bondy made pitches to council for why they should fill the role.

Bjorkman was declared the winner in 5-2 vote.

Council voted to have a special meeting on Feb. 7 to determine how to fill the vacant ward 3 seat.