Essex County Council calls on province to help wineries

With the Ontario wine industry feeling the squeeze economically from the pandemic, Essex County Council is calling on the province to relieve the pressure with some measures in the upcoming budget.

The province is sending a resolution it passed unanimously calling on the province to:

Eliminate the 6.1 per cent tax applied to VQA (100 per cent Ontario-grown) wines on sales in the 2021 budget;

Enable Ontario wines to offer direct delivery, with margin, to grocery stores;

Establish long-term VQA wine support programs at the LCBO that would increase shelf space for VQA wines and;

Eliminate import taxes on 100 per cent Ontario VQA wines.

The motion was put forward by Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos who wants to see Ontario wines be able to compete with wines from the states or other provinces.

"Especially when we're competing with the U.S. market — and there are different programs that are currently existing both south of the border and even in towards British Columbia, where provinces are providing relief of sorts of rebates to the wineries," said Santos.

But the measures would only apply to VQA wines — wines produced with grapes — not fruit wines.

Harold Wagner of Wagner Orchards in Lakeshore produces cider and apple wines. He says the measures are good for the VQA vintners, but he would have liked to have seen measures that would have eliminated a 68 per cent tax on his wines if they sold at the LCBO

"You know if we sold them at the LCBO, the tax rate would be crushing and we can't do that. Or we sold them to a grocery store, we'd also be in line for this massive tax.

Harold Wagner, owner of Wagner Orchards in Lakeshore. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Wagner says VQA also doesn't apply to some grapes grown in Ontario.

The resolution is also going to the municipalities in the Niagara and Prince Edward County regions, MPPs Taras Natyshak and Rick Nicholls, the premier, finance minister and the minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs.

The provincial budget is expected to be tabled on Wednesday, March 24.

