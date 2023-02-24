At least 1 injury, continued power outages, school closures in Essex County and Chatham-Kent

The LaSalle Police Service says a teenager was taken to hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a falling tree branch on a residential street on the west side of the town. The region was hit by a storm Wednesday night and Thursday morning that coated trees with a layer of ice.

A senior constable and community liaison officer with the police service told CBC he had no update on the teen's condition, but believed the injuries to be serious.

"The trees at that time were covered with a sheet of ice, which causes them to be very, very heavy," Terry Seguin said.

"There were a number of branches that had come down."

While trees are no longer weighed down by ice, Seguin advised people to continue being careful around them as they may have been compromised by the storm, and branches could still fall.

More than 12,000 Hydro One customers were still without power in Essex County and Chatham-Kent on Friday morning because of damage from the storm.

The Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board have collectively closed a total of six schools due to power outages.

Belle River District High School

Colchester North Public School

Centennial Central Public School

St. Anne Catholic High School

Holy Name Catholic Elementary School Essex

St. Mary French Immersion Catholic Elementary School are closed

School buses are running today, though a few were reporting delays in the morning.

Essex Powerlines is no longer reporting outages in its service area, and E.L.K. Energy announced on Twitter Thursday evening that it had restored power to half of Essex, while Hydro One was working on the remaining half.

Just over 150 Enwin clients remained without power as of 7:45 Friday morning, according to a spokesperson for the utility.