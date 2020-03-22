Essex County Warden declares a state of emergency for all seven municipalities in response to COVID-19

Essex County Warden Gary McNamara declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in response to COVID-19 at the Essex County Civic Centre.

He urged local residents to stay at home, even those who are healthy, for an indefinite period of time to protect those who are most vulnerable to the virus, such as seniors.

He said it was a "coordinated regional response" and stressed the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McNamara also urged that returning travellers must self-isolate for two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus.

The announcement comes days after the City of Windsor declared a state of emergency on Friday.