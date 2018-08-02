Essex County man charged with historic sex assaults involving minors

Windsor police have charged an Emeryville man after two adult complainants alleged to have been sexually assaulted when they were minors.

Authorities say the investigation began in early May when one person came forward to police. Officers ended up seizing a number of computers from a home in Emeryville.

A second alleged victim also then came forward, reporting similar occurrences involving the same person.

Windsor police believe there could be other alleged victims and continue to investigate.

The 51-year-old accused is charged with numerous offences, including the following:

Sexual assault,

Sexual exploitation of a young person,

Invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16 years of age,

Possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700 at extension 4250.